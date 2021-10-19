Karnataka Congress's 'Angootha-Chhaap' Comment On The Prime Minister Sparked Heat

On Monday, heated political jousting in Karnataka reached a new low when the Congress labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "angootha-chhaap," or illiterate, ahead of two by-elections.



While tweeting the Karnataka Congress explained that the Congress created schools, but Modi never attended any of them. Even when the Congress set up programmes for adults to educate, Modi did not participate. People who opted to beg for a living regardless the fact that it was illegal to do so are now encouraging citizens to do so. It mentioned that because of #angoothachhaap modi, the country is suffering. While several interpreted the remark as a personal hit on the Prime Minister.



Malavika Avinash, the BJP's Karnataka spokesperson, remarked that hardly the Congress could descend that low factor and that the remark did not even justify a reaction.

Lavanya Ballal, a spokesperson for the State Congress, stated the context of the tweet was 'unfortunate' and that an investigation will be conducted. She claimed, however, that she found no cause to withdraw or apologise for it.

On October 30, bypolls will be conducted in the assembly constituencies of Sindagi and Hangal. After the deaths of a Janata Dal Secular MLA and a BJP member, the seats became available. The governing BJP has a lot riding on this election because it's the first since Basavaraj Bommai took over as Chief Minister from BS Yediyurappa. Hangal is in the Shiggaon constituency of the current Chief Minister. The Congress seeks to gain both seats as an assist before of the 2023 state elections.

The rival party, on the other hand, recently made headlines after two of its leaders were captured on a hot mic chatting about their chairman DK Shivakumar and possibly alleged bribe-taking.

This was accompanied by a heated Twitter argument between Mr Bommai and former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

During their battle, Mr Siddaramaiah referred to the BJP as a 'communal party,' accusing Mr Bommai of entering the party just for the sake of power.