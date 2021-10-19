Karnataka Congress's 'Angootha-Chhaap' Comment On The Prime Minister Sparked Heat
- Congress labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "angootha-chhaap," or illiterate, ahead of two by-elections.
- The Karnataka Congress explained that the Congress created schools, but Modi never attended any of them.
On Monday, heated political jousting in Karnataka reached a new low when the Congress labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "angootha-chhaap," or illiterate, ahead of two by-elections.
While tweeting the Karnataka Congress explained that the Congress created schools, but Modi never attended any of them. Even when the Congress set up programmes for adults to educate, Modi did not participate. People who opted to beg for a living regardless the fact that it was illegal to do so are now encouraging citizens to do so. It mentioned that because of #angoothachhaap modi, the country is suffering. While several interpreted the remark as a personal hit on the Prime Minister.