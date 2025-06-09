Karnataka Deputy CM Accuses Opposition Parties Of Exploiting Stadium Tragedy For Political Advantage

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a sharp attack against opposition parties, alleging they are capitalizing on the fatal Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede for political purposes. He specifically targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) for their response to the tragedy that claimed eleven lives.

"The BJP and JD(S) are politicising over dead bodies. I feel sorry for them," Shivakumar declared, expressing his disapproval of what he characterized as opportunistic behavior by political rivals following the June 4 incident during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations.

When questioned about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent comments regarding potentially relocating Bengaluru's cricket stadium to prevent future tragedies, the Deputy Chief Minister deflected providing specific details. "I am the Deputy Chief Minister. Already my Chief Minister has taken some decisions which are best forward," he responded without elaborating on the nature of those decisions.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had indicated on Sunday that the government would explore options for moving the city's cricket venue to an alternative location as a preventive measure against similar catastrophes in the future.

Addressing long-term safety concerns, Shivakumar announced comprehensive legislative and policy initiatives aimed at preventing crowd-related disasters. "We will come out with an act for crowd management. We will come out with a policy," he stated, signaling the government's commitment to implementing systematic reforms for public gatherings and mass events.

The Deputy Chief Minister made these statements while attending a solid waste management workshop organized by the Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi. He is accompanied by officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority and is scheduled to return to Bengaluru by 5 PM today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to travel to New Delhi tomorrow for meetings with party leadership. His agenda includes briefing the high command about the circumstances surrounding the Bengaluru stampede and engaging in discussions about other current political matters affecting the state.

The political fallout from the tragedy continues to intensify, with opposition parties demanding accountability while the ruling Congress government focuses on defensive measures and future prevention strategies. The incident has sparked broader debates about event management, crowd control protocols, and government responsibility in ensuring public safety during large gatherings.