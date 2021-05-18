Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar clarifies, no cancellation of exams

Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar has clarified that no decision on cancelling the second PUC and Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations has been taken by the government.



He asked the students to continue their preparations for the exams.

Kumar assured that the revised date will be announced much ahead of its schedule.

His comments came after a section of the media carried reports stating that the Karnataka education department has cancelled the second PUC and SSLC exams due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Karnataka government had earlier decided to postpone the SSLC for Class 10 Board Exam 2021 students.

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Exam 2021 was scheduled to begin on June 21, 2021.