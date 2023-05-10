Live
Karnataka elections 2023: A bedridden person arrives in an ambulance to vote
Highlights
TUMKUR: A person who was seriously injured in an accident came in an ambulance and voted in Tumkur district.The person identified as Sampagiramu is...
TUMKUR: A person who was seriously injured in an accident came in an ambulance and voted in Tumkur district.
The person identified as Sampagiramu is the one who voted. As a result of an accident, he was bedridden for four months. Now he came in an ambulance with his wife and cast his vote at polling booth number 148 of Railway Station Road, Tumkur.
He cast his vote with the help of election staff. His words that one should vote no matter what the condition is, is an inspiration to all.
