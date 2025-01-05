Karnataka Extends Deadline for HSRP Installation

Bengaluru : The Karnataka Transport Department has once again extended the deadline for vehicle owners to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), granting time until January 31 for compliance.

This marks the sixth extension of the deadline, as a significant number of vehicle owners have yet to install the mandatory HSRP plates despite repeated notices. The Transport Department has, therefore, provided another opportunity for compliance.

HSRP installation was made mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, yet many owners have failed to adhere to the regulation. Karnataka has approximately two crore old vehicles, but only 55 lakh have installed the security plates so far.

The state government has made HSRP mandatory for all vehicles, and failure to install the plates will result in restrictions on crucial vehicle-related procedures such as address changes, duplicate RC issuance, and insurance processing.

HSRP plates enhance security, prevent vehicle-related fraud, and curb theft by ensuring a standardised registration system. With yet another extension granted, vehicle owners are urged to comply before the January 31 deadline, after which there will not be another extension, say the officials in the state transport department.