Karnataka farmers to rope in IT-savvy youths for online campaign

Bengaluru: In a bid to drum up more support for their protest against the new agricultural laws, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) will launch an online campaign to counter the ruling BJP's stand and rope in IT-savvy youths for the purpose.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said that they plan to rope in IT graduates from farmers' families across the state to launch and counter what he called the "BJP's false propaganda" on the issue.

"We all know that the BJP is misleading people through social media posts. We will use the services of tech-savvy youths from farming families to reach out to lakhs of farmers as well as to counter the BJP in a big way," he said, adding that the agitating farmers will soon launch a door-to-door campaign to create public awareness about these laws.

The farmer leader said that they have realised that the nation's attention cannot be drawn through conventional protest methods like bandhs, tractor rallies, effigy-burning, sit-ins etc.

"Hence, we are working out a strategy to launch an IT campaign against the BJP by pulling out speeches of late BJP leaders like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj against the laws."

Nagendra said that the farmers would prevail on the central government to rethink and withdraw the anti-farmer laws.