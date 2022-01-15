Karnataka Government Decided Doubling The Salaries Of Guest Lecturers In Colleges

The Karnataka government declared on Friday that the salaries of guest lecturers in state-run colleges will be doubled. Large number of guest lecturers serving in government first-year colleges will profit from the decision, which was made based on a study provided by a government-appointed three-member committee.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for showing personal interest in acknowledging the requests of guest lecturers. He added that four types of classifications are made that will help to fix the remuneration accordingly. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayanan praised

He stated that the three-year time frame has been given for guest lecturers to clear the required tests/examinations because UGC-prescribed eligibility standards will be made essential for recruiting guest faculty in the coming years. While selecting guest lecturers, it was also determined to give seniority of service weighting. It was said that a selection list will be produced focusing on the department's existing requirements to accomplish it.

Previously, guest lecturers received an amount of Rs 13,000 per month for those who met the UGC's eligibility requirements and Rs 11,000 per month for all those who were not fulfilling the requirements. Salary levels have now been increased to a minimum of Rs 26,000 and a maximum of Rs 32,000 per month. The decision was taken to offer the salaries before the 10th of every month, and to hire people for an academic year rather than semesters, as was previously the case.