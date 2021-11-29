Karnataka Government Has Issued An Advise To Educational Institutions Due To Rise In COVID Cases

Concerns about latest Covid-19 outbreaks in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru prompted the Karnataka government to take a host of strict preventative steps in educational institutions on Sunday. Considering the current Covid-19 hotspots in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru, the Karnataka government issued an advise stating that all social and cultural events, conferences, seminars, academic occurrences, and other activities at educational establishments may be delayed for two months.

According to a statement released by the Karnataka government, all students in medical, paramedical, and other similar educational institutions shall be examined regularly for Covid-19 symptoms. The symptoms should also be tested and addressed as per the established guidelines.

Conferences, seminars, academic events, and other activities in educational institutions may be delayed where possible, as per the official statement. Instead, it might be held in hybrid style, with only a few people in attendance in person and many more in digital mode.

This occurs a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presided over a meeting on Saturday, during which the state's borders were ordered to be patrolled more closely. The Chief Minister issued orders for careful supervision in Kerala's and Maharashtra's bordering areas, as well as a thorough inspection of National Highways.

As per the announcement, students in hostels who receive negative RTPCR test results must repeat the test on the seventh day following the initial report. Students in medical and nursing schools will be required to take more rigorous tests. Cultural programmes in schools and universities will be temporarily prohibited.