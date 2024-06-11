Karnataka Government Invests INR 100 Crore to Boost Water Storage in 93 Lakes

Bangaluru : In a major move to combat water scarcity, the Karnataka government has allocated INR 100 crore from the State Disaster Management Fund (SDMF) to increase the water storage capacity of 93 lakes across the state. The announcement was made by N.S. Boseraju, the Minister for Minor Irrigation, during a meeting with department officials.

The decision comes in the wake of 223 talukas being declared drought-affected in 2023 due to insufficient rainfall. With the monsoon forecasted to bring substantial rain this year, the Minor Irrigation Department has proposed measures to enhance water storage capacity and prevent future water scarcity.

The sanctioned grant will be used to develop lakes, increase their water storage levels, and support agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry. Minister Boseraju has directed officials to devise a comprehensive action plan for this initiative.



In the first phase of this initiative, the department will focus on developing 93 identified lakes. Authorities have been instructed to formulate detailed plans for these projects, which are expected to mitigate water shortages for farmers’ agricultural activities in the future. The minister also emphasized the importance of channeling rainwater into these lakes to maximize their storage capacity.



Minister Boseraju stated, “The protection and welfare of farmers are the primary goals of our government. The department will take necessary steps to enhance the water capacity of the lakes, improve groundwater levels, and thereby support our farmers.”

This initiative marks a significant step by the Karnataka government in ensuring water security and supporting the state’s farming community.