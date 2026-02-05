1st cancer operation successful at SIMS Hospital

Anantapur: The doctors at the newly constructed SIMS 300-bed hospital near Syndicate Nagar on Ballari Road in Anantapur district headquarters successfully performed the first cancer operation and discharged the patient.

Ramadevi Shinde, a 61-year-old woman from Anantapur district, had been suffering from severe abdominal pain, constipation, loss of appetite, and weight loss for the past month.

When she consulted several hospitals in Anantapur regarding this, the doctors there said that there were blockages in the large intestine resembling cancer. Last week, she consulted SIMS doctors and explained her symptoms. The SIMS doctors, including Surgical Gastroenterologist Dr Shahid and Critical Care staff Dr A Sanjana, Dr Vijay, and Dr Arun, explained to the patient that due to the presence of cancer in the left side of the large intestine, surgery was necessary to remove the affected part.

They explained that if left untreated, the blockages would increase, leading to life-threatening complications and requiring a stoma.