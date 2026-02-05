All set for Revanth massive public meeting in Choppadandi

Karimnagar: Agriculture and Textiles minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday in-spected the arrangements for Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy’s public meeting scheduled to be held on today at Gumlapur village in Choppadandi mandal of Karimnagar district.

The minister reviewed key arrangements at the venue, including the stage setup, security measures, traffic regulation, drinking water supply and medical facilities.

He issued necessary instructions to officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme and avoid inconven-ience to the public.

Addressing a press conference later, Nageswara Rao said the Chief Minister would inaugurate water-related facilities and a college in Choppadandi constituency, which he described as drought-prone.