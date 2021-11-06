Karnataka government lifts night curfew, permits horse racing

Bengaluru: As Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to lift the night restrictions in force between 10 PM and 5 AM. The night curfew was imposed in the State in July and was extended several times owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.



The order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Friday said the curfew that had been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am on all days stood withdrawn with immediate effect.

When the pandemic began last year in March end and became severe in intensity, the government had imposed restrictions on people's movements. Though after the first wave subsided the restrictions were lifted in phases, the night curfew continued, with revised timings.

With the number of cases state-wide falling below a daily tally of 300 and increased vaccination coverage, the government decided to do away with the night curfew. However, at the same time, the government has also directed the concerned to step up Covid testing following the huge turnout at Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral and the bypolls.

Meanwhile, the permission for horse race was given. The circular stated that it is mandatory to receive two doses of the Covid vaccine to participate in the events such as horse races. The Chief Secretary, who is also chairman of the executive committee of the State Disaster Management, said horse racing was permitted to resume, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior and SOPs issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State Government.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into such premises and the number of racing patrons shall not exceed the seating capacity of the venue, the order stated.