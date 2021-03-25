Karnataka government to hand-stamp Covid infected persons

Bengaluru: Passengers coming to Bengaluru from any State must carry RT-PCR negative report, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday. The minister who held a meeting to review Covid-19 containment measures in the city, said it has been decided to hand-stamp infected persons residing in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

"Nearly 1,400 cases have been reported in Bengaluru (on Wednesday), which is the highest in the last four months. There is a spike in cases every day. It is increasingly found in passengers arriving in the city from other States," Sudkar said.

"As of now, restriction is for Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. But now going forward, it is applicable to passengers from all States," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

A restriction of 200 people for functions in closed premises and 500 for functions in open space premises has been imposed, he said adding every ward has been provided with one ambulance.

"Certain places which have high footfall and dense public places will be sanitized to control the spread. Information regarding the availability of beds and ICUs will be made available online. People's cooperation is crucial to make Namma (our) Bengaluru Covid-free," he added. Noting that it has been resolved to hand-stamp infected people residing in BBMP limits, Sudhakar said even young and asymptomatic persons can spread the infection if they go out.

To control such movements it is decided to stamp on hand.

Elections are not insulated from spreading infection and it is important to restrict gatherings, he said and assured that he would speak to Election Commission officials in this regard.

"We have also requested film stars to join hands with the Karnataka government in this fight against Covid." Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly segments will be held on April 17, and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.