Karnataka Government to import two lakh Remdesivir vials

Bengaluru: State would soon import 2 lakh vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir to treat Covid patients.

"Though we are getting 10,000-20,000 vials of Remdesivir daily from domestic firms, we will procure 2 lakh vials directly from overseas to meet the growing demand due to surge in Covid cases," Health Minister Sudhakar told reporters here.

The State government has requisitioned city-based drug maker Biocon Ltd to supply 10,000 vials of Remdesivir in 10 days and 50,000-60,000 vials in a month.

"The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Thursday allotted an additional 25,000 vials of Remdesivir to the State for ensuring its supply to State-run and private hospitals for treating Covid patients," said Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed the state Health Department to increase availability of ventilators 10 times in intensive care units (ICUs) of State-run hospitals. "We have also directed private hospitals to set up make-shift hospitals to admit more Covid patients," said Sudhakar.

The Health Department plans to set up about 2,000 make-shift ICU beds in the next 2 weeks in State-run hospitals, with ventilators in 800 of them.

"About 250 ICU beds will be added in the state-run Victoria hospital in the city, with 100 of them with ventilators. Temporary hospitals will also be set up in Bowring hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease and Nimhans in the city," said the minister.