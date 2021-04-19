Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala tells top officials to contain Covid spread

Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala on Sunday discussed with top bureaucrats of the State the plans to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to highly-placed Raj Bhavan sources in Bengaluru, Vala, at an emergency meeting, directed the top officers to take all necessary steps to bring the situation under control. "These steps included ensuring enough oxygen supply, beds and medicines for patients suffering from Covid-19," an official said.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary to CM E V Ramana Reddy, and Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar took part in the meeting.

Bengaluru has recorded nearly one lakh new infections and 444 fatalities since April 1, as the capital city continues to be the worst-hit among 30 districts across the state.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was admitted to Manipal Hospitals after testing Covid-19 positive for the second time, is said to recovering, a CMO statement said on Sunday.

"He has been spending time reading his favourite books and passing instructions to officials while monitoring the development related to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic," the CMO statement issued on Sunday mentioned.