Karnataka Govt Orders Closure of Janaushadhi Kendras in Govt Hospitals, Sparks Row Over Welfare Rollback

Davangere/Bengaluru: In a controversial move that is likely to affect thousands of poor patients, the Karnataka government has directed the closure of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) functioning within government hospital premises. These centres, established under a central scheme, offer generic medicines at significantly lower prices and have been a crucial component in providing affordable healthcare to the underprivileged.

District health authorities across Karnataka have received orders to shut down Janaushadhi outlets located inside government-run hospitals. In Davangere district alone, five such centres—located at hospitals in Channagiri, Honnali, Jagalur, Harihara, and the district hospital in Davangere city—have been marked for closure. The order does not affect Janaushadhi Kendras located outside hospital premises.

The decision has triggered widespread protests from healthcare activists and the public. Critics allege that the state government is playing into the hands of private pharmaceutical lobbies by dismantling a scheme that disrupted the branded drug market and empowered patients through access to quality generics.

“The closure of these centres will push the poor back into a situation where life-saving drugs are priced beyond their means,” said Vasu Avaragere, a health rights activist, warning of intensified protests if the decision is not reversed.

State’s Justification: Free Drugs Through State Procurement

Justifying the move, health department officials said the state is in the process of sourcing medicines directly through Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (KSMSCL) under special pricing agreements with public sector manufacturers. According to the District Health Officer, Dr. S Shanmukhappa, government hospitals have been directed to distribute medicines free of cost using KSMSCL supplies, making the Janaushadhi Kendras "redundant" within hospital campuses.

“Since patients are now getting free medicines at the hospital, the government has decided to discontinue only those PMBJKs functioning within government hospital premises,” he said. However, this justification has raised eyebrows as ground-level implementation of free drug supply has often been patchy and inconsistent, especially in rural Karnataka.

Political and Federal Implications

The move is being seen by political analysts as part of a larger trend by Congress-ruled states like Karnataka and West Bengal to distance themselves from centrally sponsored schemes, especially those associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives. Observers argue that this approach challenges the spirit of federal cooperation and may hamper uniform delivery of welfare across states.

“This is not just a bureaucratic decision. It signals a political reluctance to credit or comply with Central schemes, regardless of public benefit. It mirrors what we have seen in West Bengal, where the state often refuses to implement or rebrands Central schemes,” said a Bengaluru-based public policy expert.

The PMBJP, launched in 2008 and scaled up under the Modi government, operates over 10,000 centres nationwide and is lauded for making essential medicines affordable, particularly in underserved areas.

Centre Likely to Intervene

Given the backlash and potential violation of a national welfare mandate, the Centre is expected to seek an explanation from the Karnataka government. With the general public and activists demanding a rollback, the issue could snowball into a federal flashpoint between the State and the Union.

Meanwhile, patients and their families who rely on government hospitals are left in the lurch. Many say that while free medicines are promised, availability remains uncertain, and Janaushadhi Kendras filled that crucial gap.

“This decision doesn’t just affect pharmacies; it affects people’s lives,” said Ramesh, a daily wage worker at Harihara. “These centres were the only way I could afford my blood pressure medicines every month.”

As the state braces for mounting protests, the fate of Karnataka’s Janaushadhi Kendras — and the poor who depend on them — hangs in the balance.