Karnataka: Govt to fill 50% vacant posts in agri universities in State

Bengaluru: Minister of Agriculture BC Patil said that the government will take necessary steps to fill 50 per cent of the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the State's agricultural universities.



The previous government led by Yeddyurappa had accorded approval to filling of 50 per cent of the posts. Patil said the hiring process would be launched soon.

Responding to a question from Congress legislator Basavaraja Patil Itagi in the Assembly on Friday, Patil said that there are 864 teaching and 2,609 non-teaching vacant posts Bangalore Agricultural University, Raichur Agricultural University and Dharwad and Shimoga Agricultural University.

There are 212 vacancies in Agricultural University in Bangalore, 225 in Raichur Agricultural University, 245 in Dharwad Agricultural University and 184 in the Shimoga Agricultural University, he said. "At least half of them will be filled. The Finance Department has asked for information regarding the filling of vacancies. All universities have been instructed to give full details of the ICR and State government posts."

Earlier in the day, Basavaraja Patil Itagi, had said, "If there are no non-teaching and research scientists at agricultural universities, how can a research be done"" He demanded that the government take necessary steps to fill the vacancies. "Programmes are being implemented by Central and State governments to double farmers' income," Patil said.

An internal department has been created to devise an appropriate strategy and recommendations for the doubling of farmers' incomes at the Central level apart from setting up of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary in the State. Responding to a question from JDS member K.A. Thippeswamy during the question hour, the minister said that many programmes have been implemented to strengthen the Raitha Samparka Kendra in the State as Kriyasheel centers and to double the income of the farmers. Officials of the Department of Agriculture and related departments will meet in the first and third week of every month to study the issues with the farmers and formulate a strategy.

Farmers are being provided with a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh to facilitate drip irrigation in 2 hectares to 5 hectares. He said that Rs 800 crore has been earmarked for this project every year.