Karnataka Has Approved The Construction Of Mega Townships

On Tuesday, the Basavaraj Bommai administration gave in-principle clearance to the development of integrated townships along the Bengaluru-Mumbai and Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridors. Previous chief minister BS Yediyurappa proposed the project in the 2021-22 budget, and the Commerce & Industries Department has filed an order implementing it.



Mega Integrated Industrial Townships, according to the Chief Minister, will be built on 500 acres of land in either of the two routes through a public-private collaboration (PPP).

As per the government, these townships are estimated to receive investments of Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years, resulting in the creation of five lakh jobs.

The Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC), the project's nodal agency, has urged Deputy Commissioners of districts where these corridors will traverse to conduct a demand study and report back to the KSSIDC.