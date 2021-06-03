Karnataka Has Extended The Covid-19 Lockdown For An Additional Seven Days To Curb The Chain Of Transmission

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Thursday announced that the state's lockdown would be prolonged for an additional seven days until June 14, due to the pandemic, consistent to a tweet from the chief minister's official Twitter account.

The present statewide restrictions were intended to last until June 7, however the chief minister announced just yesterday that the tight limits will be extended in Karnataka, citing the very fact that the Covid-19 chain is still not completely under control, particularly in rural areas.

Yediyurappa urged all the citizens to follow all Covid-19 proper protocols and collaborate with the government in infection management. He informed all the instructions and new guidelines through his account on Twitter.

The chief minister of Karnataka, made the announcement about the lockdown extension at a press conference held this evening after he met with senior ministers and officials to discuss Covid-19-related issues and solicit their advice on how to go about extending the lockdown and enforcing strict measures.

They had already indicated that they will impose rigorous limitations from May 24 to June 7 in order to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Though the number of infections has decreased, the disease continues to spread.

Meanwhile, in the report of the government, the state's Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC-consisting of professionals) stated that the positive rate must fall below 5% and the number of cases must fall below 5,000 before the limitations may be eased.

However, the Covid-19 instances continued to rise, the state administration issued a 14-day "shut down" from April 27 to May 10, followed by a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24.