Karnataka HC asks Union Govt. to consider for the wide publicity to draft EIA notification

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka asked the Union government to consider giving wide publicity to the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification issued on March 23, so that citizens can lodge their objections to it. The last date of submitting objections is August 11. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing a petition filed by a trust United Conservation Movement.

In days of the pandemic, a notification cannot be limited to official gazette and website. Advocate Prince Issac and Advocate Bhavya AC appearing for the petitioner, argued that when such notifications were issued by the government in past, it used to give wide publicity even in newspapers. But the present notification published during the period of lockdown is notified only in the official gazette and on the official website of the Ministry. Thereby, it has deprived the large general public of their legitimate right to file suggestions and objections, which is a violation of natural justice, the petitioner argued. They also demanded for directing the Union Government to extend the time for submitting the suggestions/objections till December 31, due to the current pandemic situation.

The bench, however, rejected this prayer saying it cannot direct the government to extend the deadline fixed by it. The court reminded that the Delhi High Court by its order dated June 30, has already extended the time to file suggestions/objections, till August 11. Last week, the Delhi HC had extended the deadline for submitting objections against draft EIA notification till August 11. The earlier deadline was June 30. The HC also directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to publish the notification in 22 official languages.