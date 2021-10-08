Karnataka High Court Ordered The Status Quo Be Maintained At The Balabrooie Guest House

On Thursday, the Karnataka high court issued a status quo order, preventing the government from turning the historic Balabrooie guest house become a constitution club for MPs. The court has also barred the authorities from removing or pruning any trees in the region unless the court expressly authorises it.



Following hearing an interlocutory application (IA) submitted by Dattatreya T Devare and Bangalore Environment Trust, a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma issued the judgement. The court has also ordered the BBMP, which is in charge of conducting tree censuses in Bengaluru, to give a detailed report on the trees. A similar report from the horticultural department is also required.

The petition was filed in the morning session, requesting an urgent hearing based on media allegations of the heritage building's transformation to a constitution club.

However, Balabrooie Guesthouse is a heritage monument in Bengaluru that was built in 1850 as Sir Mark Cubbon's mansion. During their travels to Bengaluru, many prominent individuals have stayed on campus, including Rabindranath Tagore, Indira Gandhi, and Sir M Visvesvaraya.

Meanwhile, the Balabrooie campus features big heritage trees over 100 years old, in addition to its tremendous historical significance and value. The applicants have argued that because of their altitude and huge root systems that span 40 feet, these trees can absorb large amounts of rainwater and avoid flooding in the area, according to the applicants, who are seeking court action in the case.