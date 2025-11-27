Karnataka Home Minister Says He Would Back DK Shivakumar As CM If Congress Orders Leadership Shift

Karnataka’s political circles stirred on Thursday after Home Minister G Parameshwara openly stated that he would have no objection if the Congress High Command chose DK Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister. Seen as a close aide of current CM Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara’s remark is being interpreted as a significant message from within the ruling camp amid intensifying discussions about a possible shift in power.

In an interview, Parameshwara said that when asked, he naturally mentions his own aspiration for the Chief Minister’s post. However, he made it clear that if the party decides on a transition and appoints Shivakumar as CM, he would fully accept the decision. His statement is being viewed as one of the strongest indications from Siddaramaiah’s side regarding the ongoing internal churn.

He further mentioned that any change, should the Congress leadership approve it, would happen without conflict. Parameshwara reiterated that he has contributed significantly to the party and that the central leadership is aware of his work, while emphasising that the final decision rests solely with them.

He also noted that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be a capable Chief Ministerial choice, though he denied any knowledge of a formal understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The developments come amid continuing speculation over an alleged power-sharing agreement between the current Chief Minister and his deputy. With pressure mounting inside the party, the leadership issue has become a major point of discussion in Karnataka’s Congress government.