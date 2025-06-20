Karnataka Housing Scandal: Congress MLA Exposes Widespread Bribery In Leaked Audio

A leaked audio recording has exposed alleged widespread corruption within Karnataka's Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, with a prominent Congress legislator claiming that officials systematically demanded bribes for house allocations.

BR Patil, the Congress MLA representing Aland constituency and Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, can be heard in the audio clip detailing how housing scheme beneficiaries were selected based on payments rather than legitimate recommendations from elected officials.

The controversial recording, reportedly capturing a conversation between Patil and Sarfaraz Khan (personal assistant to Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan), reveals troubling allegations about the housing allocation process.

Patil expressed frustration that his official recommendations for house allotments were consistently bypassed in favor of selections made by Gram Panchayat presidents who allegedly made monetary payments to officials.

"The entire system has been compromised," Patil can be heard saying, questioning the integrity of a process where financial transactions determined housing allocations rather than legitimate need or proper procedures.

According to Patil's claims in the audio, the corruption extended across multiple locations within his constituency. He alleges that bribes influenced the distribution of approximately 950 houses across various areas including Munnalli (200 houses), Hittala Shirur (100 houses), Dangapur (200 houses), and 200 houses each in Kavalaga and Madiyal.

The MLA warned that public disclosure of the complete beneficiary list could have significant political ramifications for the state government.

In the recorded conversation, Khan reportedly denied the allegations and stated that anyone found guilty of accepting bribes would face legal consequences if concrete evidence was provided.

This revelation adds to ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability in government welfare schemes, particularly those designed to provide housing assistance to economically disadvantaged citizens.

The incident highlights broader questions about oversight mechanisms in state-administered welfare programs and the potential for corruption when proper checks and balances are absent.