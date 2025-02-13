Live
- 63 pc power and energy sector firms in India plan to ramp up hiring
- Defame, abuse Muslims: Abu Azmi slams Nitesh Rane's remarks on madrasas
- Sensex ends flat ahead of key PM Modi-Trump meet, Nifty holds 23,000 level
- Delhi’s new CM to be chosen from MLAs, no deputy CM post: Sources
- 10 students injured as roof collapses in primary school in Gujarat village
- 367 vacancies of Judges in High Courts, says Law Minister Meghwal
- Kerala court acquits MLA Kappan in 2013 cheating case
- Pakistan trio fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against SA
- WPL 2025: After second U19 WC trophy, Shabnam Shakil ready to win matches for Gujarat Giants
- Ashok Gehlot questions Rajasthan CM’s silence over phone tapping
Just In
Karnataka Husband Tries to Kill Wife with Fevikwik Over Affair Suspicions
In Harokyathanahalli village, Karnataka, Siddalingaswamy tried to kill his wife, Manjula, because he suspected her of having an affair. His jealousy led to emotional abuse and violent behavior. During a heated argument, he glued Fevikwik to her mouth and attempted to strangle her. After fleeing the scene, he was arrested by the police and confessed to the crime. The investigation is still ongoing.
A shocking incident happened in Harokyathanahalli village, Karnataka, where a man tried to kill his wife because he thought she was having an affair.
The man's name was Siddalingaswamy. He became suspicious after seeing his wife, Manjula, on the phone a lot. His jealousy and mistrust made him believe she was cheating. He began accusing her of infidelity.
This led to many arguments between the couple, and Siddalingaswamy emotionally abused her. One day, during an argument, Siddalingaswamy lost control. In a fit of rage, he glued Fevikwik to Manjula's mouth. Afterward, he tried to strangle her. Manjula passed out from the attack, and Siddalingaswamy ran away in fear.
Neighbors saw what happened and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors removed the Fevikwik from her mouth.
The police tracked him using his mobile tower location and arrested him. He confessed to the crime, saying he suspected his wife of having an affair. The community was shocked, and the investigation is ongoing.