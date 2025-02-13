Karnataka Husband Tries to Kill Wife with Fevikwik Over Affair Suspicions

A shocking incident happened in Harokyathanahalli village, Karnataka, where a man tried to kill his wife because he thought she was having an affair.

The man's name was Siddalingaswamy. He became suspicious after seeing his wife, Manjula, on the phone a lot. His jealousy and mistrust made him believe she was cheating. He began accusing her of infidelity.

This led to many arguments between the couple, and Siddalingaswamy emotionally abused her. One day, during an argument, Siddalingaswamy lost control. In a fit of rage, he glued Fevikwik to Manjula's mouth. Afterward, he tried to strangle her. Manjula passed out from the attack, and Siddalingaswamy ran away in fear.

Neighbors saw what happened and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors removed the Fevikwik from her mouth.

The police tracked him using his mobile tower location and arrested him. He confessed to the crime, saying he suspected his wife of having an affair. The community was shocked, and the investigation is ongoing.