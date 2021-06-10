Karnataka Is Preparing For The Third Wave Of Covid By Giving Doctors With Proper Training

On Wednesday, numerous physicians and paediatricians in Bengaluru began special training sessions on how to manage Covid-19 in children, while Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told Anganwadi workers throughout the state to organize for a possible third wave of the pandemic.



The Chief Minister said the third wave of the Covid pandemic is believed to be primarily affecting youngsters. It is critical to detect youngsters who are malnourished or suffering from a disease. Anganwadi personnel must keep in touch with the health department at all times and work to combat the pandemic.

Now as part of its preparations for the third wave, the state has established paediatric wards in all district hospitals and has announced a three-month health check-up for youngsters. Children's health screenings will begin in the last week of June and will last three months.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has organised a training session for doctors in Bengaluru (BBMP).

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said tha the training event is attended by doctors from both public and private hospitals. We have chosen to accept children under the age of five years in ICU or paediatrics units since they require the presence of a parent. These doctors are also being taught how to keep the parents from becoming infected.

The workshop will provide hands-on training to MBBS doctors on operating ventilators, NIV, CPAP, and BIPAP devices, managing shock, performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and oxygen distribution, among other topics, according to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

BAccording to BBMP officials, 60 doctors in the city are physically participating in the two-day session, while all other MBBS doctors in the city are being requested to participate online and receive training at their respective jobs.

However, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar recently announced that every district and taluk-level hospitals in the state will have a dedicated paediatrics unit. He said that all district hospitals will have a specialised paediatrics section with 70-80 beds.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has infected nearly 2.88 lakh people aged 19 and under across the state, with 143 of them succumbing to the sickness. According to numbers released by the Karnataka Covid-19 war room, this accounts for roughly 11% of the total tally and 0.5 percent of the entire death toll.

Experts have yet to determine if the third wave will infect children in greater numbers. Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar stated, there is no such proof from other countries that have previously experienced the third wave.He also mentioned Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who stated that there was no data to back up such allegations.









