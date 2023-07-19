Karnataka Legislative Assembly Envisions Tulu as Potential Second Official Language

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly was abuzz with discussions resembling that of Mangaluru City Corporation or Zilla Panchayat on July 18, as members began speaking in Tulu language.

The session took an unexpected turn when Speaker U T Khader and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai engaged in an intriguing conversation in Tulu, adding a touch of inclusivity to the proceedings otherwise observed in Kannada.

MLAs Ashok and Vedavyas Kamath were seen pushing for Tulu to be recognised as the state’s second official language.

Congress Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai raised the matter during the Calling Attention Motion in the Assembly on Tuesday evening. Drawing attention to the language's popularity and influence, Rai highlighted that over one crore people in the state speak Tulu, making a compelling case for its official recognition.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Rai, seeking additional time to speak on the matter, switched to Tulu. Responding in the same language, Speaker U T Khader, Vedavyas Kamath from Mangaluru, joined in, evoking a sense of camaraderie among the MLAs of the coastal region.

Supporting Rai's stance, BJP MLA of Mangaluru South, Vedavyas Kamath emphasised that the previous government had already obtained a legal No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the cause, urging the current government not to delay the announcement any further.

However, BJP MLA Suresh Kumar objected to the proceedings, voicing concerns that the secretariat staff did not comprehend Tulu and thus, the conversation would not be recorded.

U T Khader, acknowledging the significance of linguistic diversity in Karnataka, expressed his support for the proposal. He stressed the importance of preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage associated with Tulu, resonating with the sentiments shared by Ashok Kumar Rai.

In response to the discussions, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi assured the Assembly that a decision would be reached after consulting relevant departments. He reminded that a committee had been established to assess the feasibility of declaring Tulu as the second official language, with their report submitted several months ago.

The discussions, although dynamic and spirited, culminated with a commitment to further evaluate the proposal and consult concerned departments. As the debate continues, the linguistic heritage of the region remains poised on the brink of potential recognition and celebration.