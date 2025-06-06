Karnataka mulls new SOP for mega events

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for mega events, meetings and celebrations aimed at preventing any untoward incidents, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday.

The initiative comes in the wake of a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday that claimed 11 lives.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that the government will take strict measures to identify the lapses that led to the stampede near the stadium, where many people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.