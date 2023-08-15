Karnataka Navigates Impending Power Challenges

Tumakuru: In the midst of the Independence Day celebration program held in Tumakuru, Karnataka's State Home Minister, G Parameshwara, conveyed a concerning message about the state's energy landscape. The shortage of rainfall in key regions has taken a toll on electricity production, raising the cocnern of impending load shedding.



Highlighting the intricacies of the situation, Minister Parameshwara revealed that nearly eleven districts within the state have experienced below-average rainfall during this year's monsoon season. The direct consequence of this weather irregularity has been the disruption of hydroelectric power generation. Consequently, the state will be compelled to implement load shedding measures in an effort to balance electricity supply and demand.

Of paramount concern is the declaration of certain areas within the state as drought-affected zones due to the paucity of rainfall. Parameshwara articulated that the agriculture sector is grappling with the repercussions of insufficient precipitation. "Only 35% of the farmers in Tumakuru have commenced sowing due to inadequate rainfall. Once we have access to comprehensive rainfall data, we will proceed to declare regions experiencing below-normal precipitation as drought-hit areas," elucidated the State Home Minister.

As of the recent data released on August 11, a mere 18 out of Karnataka's 31 districts have been fortunate enough to receive normal levels of rainfall. Alarming observations have been made regarding the reservoirs scattered across the state that usually replenish during the monsoon period. Both the Krishna Raja Sagara and Kabini reservoirs have been left at a mere 50% of their full storage capacity.

The impending drought conditions are poised to exert a considerable financial strain on the state government. A palpable concern is the impending necessity to compensate farmers adversely impacted by the drought's repercussions. This envisaged measure could translate into a financial burden amounting to thousands of crores.

Complicating matters further, the state government is navigating the delicate balancing act of fulfilling its five poll guarantees, a commitment that will necessitate an annual expenditure of Rs. 50,000 crore. The onus rests on the administration to gather the requisite funds, a task laden with challenges in light of the multifaceted financial constraints.