Karnataka polls: Congress leads with 63 seats
The Congress is on course for its best-ever performance in Karnataka with the party leading in 63 Assembly seats, while the main challenger BJP is trailing with 42 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
While the JDS is leading on nine seats, the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha has one, revealed the ECI trends as of 9.34 a.m. on Saturday.
Talking to IANS on these early trends, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, who was present at the party headquarters in New Delhi, admitted that JDS votes seem to have been transferred to the Congress, though he also claimed that the saffron party is going to get absolute majority in the state.
Islam further asked to wait for a few more hours, by 12 noon the complete picture would emerge and BJP would form the government with absolute majority in the state.