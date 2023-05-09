Karnataka polls: High-decibel campaign ends 

Bengaluru: A high-octane campaign for the single-phase May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, where the Congress, ruling BJP and JD(S) are betting high in a fierce close contest, ended on Monday evening.

The Election Commission prohibits public meetings 48 hours before the end of polling and hence all parties are barred from holding rallies and roadshows.

However, the EC permits political workers to do door-to-door campaigns before the polls. The Commission has also banned the use of loudspeakers during this period.

During the ‘silence period’ that is 48 hours before the closure of polling, political functionaries like star campaigners and others are mandated to leave the constituency if they are not voters of that particular Assembly seat.

However, this rule does not apply to candidates and election agents even if they are not voters of the constituency. The EC has already issued orders to impose a ‘dry day’ from May 8 till the end of the polls.

Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the EC has seized cash, gold and other materials worth over Rs 375 crore. The Commission has also booked 2,896 FIRs for various MCC violations. All three political parties have expressed confidence to win the upcoming polls.

