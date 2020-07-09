Karnataka: PUC2 English exam result on July 20 says, Minister Suresh Kumar

Karnataka: As the PUC 2 English exam was recently conducted by Karnataka Government, students are howing anxiety to know when the results will be announced as these results will help them pursue higher education and write various entrance exams.

After receiving many calls regarding the result date, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar S tweeted today. He said, "Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July."

Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today.



I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) July 9, 2020

This year, around 5.59 lakh students wrote the exam in over 1,000 centres across Karnataka. Minister also promised to get SSLC results out in the first week of August.

A way different from other states, Government of Karnataka despite opposition from people and education experts had gone ahead to conduct pending English exams and SSLC exams also.