Live
- Priyanka Chopra Watches Wimbledon Tennis Match
- Sale of ultra-luxury homes worth Rs 50 crore surges 2,550 pc in Delhi-NCR
- Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Movie to Stream on This OTT Platform
- Boulevard Coast EC Top Choice For Investment Due to Amenities in Jalan Loyang Besar
- Kasba law college rape: HC directs Kolkata Police to submit probe report, case diary in 7 days
- Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Released
- Shubman Gill Shines with Third Consecutive Century Against England
- Karnataka Renames Bengaluru City University After Manmohan Singh; Approves Campus Expansion
- Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: All you need to know about India’s first-ever international javelin tournament
- GTA VI Release Date, Features, and Details Explained
Karnataka Renames Bengaluru City University After Manmohan Singh; Approves Campus Expansion
Highlights
Karnataka’s cabinet renames Bengaluru City University to honor former PM Manmohan Singh for his key role in the city’s infrastructure. The state also approves ₹123.5 crore for the second phase development of the university’s North Campus.
The Karnataka cabinet has approved renaming Bengaluru City University in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This decision recognizes Singh’s significant contributions to the city’s infrastructure development.
Manmohan Singh’s Contributions
In 2006, Singh laid the foundation for major projects such as the Bangalore-Electronic City elevated highway and the six-laning of NH4.
- He also laid the foundation for Bengaluru Metro in 2006, which began operations in 2011.
- Singh inaugurated Kempegowda International Airport in 2008, now the third busiest airport in India.
- He was invited to teach at the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics and spoke at IIM Bangalore.
Development of Bangalore City University North Campus
- The cabinet approved Rs 123.5 crore for the second phase of development at the university’s North Campus in Amaravati village, Chikkaballapur district.
- The first phase included building key facilities like the administrative block, library, and hostels at a cost of Rs 91 crore.
- Karnataka Housing Board will handle the construction work.
- The university’s vice-chancellor will oversee the project with approval from authorities.
- Funding will come from the university’s internal resources.
Next Story