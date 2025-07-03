Karnataka Renames Bengaluru City University After Manmohan Singh; Approves Campus Expansion

The Karnataka cabinet has approved renaming Bengaluru City University in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This decision recognizes Singh’s significant contributions to the city’s infrastructure development.

Manmohan Singh’s Contributions

In 2006, Singh laid the foundation for major projects such as the Bangalore-Electronic City elevated highway and the six-laning of NH4.

He also laid the foundation for Bengaluru Metro in 2006, which began operations in 2011.

Singh inaugurated Kempegowda International Airport in 2008, now the third busiest airport in India.

He was invited to teach at the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics and spoke at IIM Bangalore.

Development of Bangalore City University North Campus