Karnataka Scale Up Genome Sequencing By Providing Training To Laboratories To Combat The Third Wave Of The Pandemic

The Genomic Surveillance Committee, which was recently constituted by the Karnataka Government, has devised a strategy for scaling up genomic sequencing by providing online and on-the-ground training to laboratory employees. The major step is taken up to scale up the technology to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

The move comes after Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar recently announced the establishment of seven genome sequencing labs at five government medical institutions, Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore, and Vijaypura district hospital.

Dr. Vishal Rao, a member of the State's Genomic Surveillance Committee and Regional Director — Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, said that the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-Camp), IBAB, and IT-BT Department, with the assistance of Strand-HCG Hospital, IISc, and NCBS, will prepare laboratory staff both online and on the ground on how to conduct genomic surveillance.

Dr. Rao also added that so far the State has sequenced the genomes of 350-400 samples in the last two months but need to do twice of it. He mentioned that they should conduct 1,000 tests per week, which will be beneficial for them to track variances clinically.

Following the discovery of the UK variant, genomic sequencing of positive samples began throughout the state this year, with a total of 127 samples testing positive. Six infections later, the South African version surfaced. The Delta and Kappa Indian strains of the virus have already infected 318 and 112 people in the state, respectively.

Meanwhile, the committee also intends to follow the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), which has established a Covid tracking dashboard to make genome sequencing and analyses free to all primary healthcare centres.