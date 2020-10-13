Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday divested B Sriramulu of Health and Family Welfare portfolio and handed over the charge to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also stripped of Backward Classes Welfare. However, he was given Social Welfare portfolio, hitherto handled by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol in addition to the Public Works department.



Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala issued an official notification reallocating portfolios on the advice of the Chief Minister.

Sudhakar is now in-charge of the overall health related affairs in the state, which has been witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases. Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for giving additional responsibility.

He was speaking to the media after seeking blessings of Shri Shri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri mutt at Vijayanagar on Monday. Dr Sudhakar said that Medical Education and Health are not separate and it will be easy for one minister to ensure coordination between the departments and work in synergy.

Dr Sudhakar said, "I am thankful to CM for reposing faith in me and giving this responsibility to control Corona and safeguard the health of the people of Karnataka. I will work to the best of my ability to discharge my duties as Health Minister."

"Technically both Health and Medical Education are one department. Other states and centre are following the same model. It was difficult to separately manage both the departments technically and administratively. This system was not working well as District Health Officer and Director of Medical Education at district levels were reporting to different ministers. Keeping in mind the administrative ease, the Chief Minister has taken this decision," he explained.

Sudhakar stated that Sriramulu has been assigned an important portfolio to provide justice to the underprivileged section of the society.

On alleged corruption in the department, the minister said that he had already clarified in Assembly that there was nothing like that.

"I will conduct a review meeting with officials of the department after assuming charge. My top priority would be to control Covid-19 in the state and reducing the mortality rate."

"Covid-19 mortality rate should be below 1%. It is important to trace primary and secondary contacts within 48 hours," the minister said.

"Kerala is providing quality health services. I wish to do the same in the state. People of Karnataka have faith in me and I will work hard to live up to their expectations," said Dr Sudhakar.