Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 (Supplementary) Results 2025 Released – Check Online Now
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Supplementary results 2025 are out. Students who appeared from May 26 to June 2 can check their marks online at karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 (Supplementary) results for 2025 are out. Students who took the exams from May 26 to June 2 can check their results online. This exam helps students improve their marks or pass subjects they missed before.
You can see your results on karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Just enter your registration number and date of birth to download your marksheet.
The exams included subjects like First Language, basic Engineering, Programming in C, and Economics. Out of 11,818 students who retook the exam, 6,635 passed, which is a 56% improvement. In total, 87,330 students passed this supplementary exam.
Check your marksheet from your school or online on DigiLocker. If you think your marks are wrong, you can ask to recheck your papers before the last date. If you still don’t pass, you can try the exam again from June 23 to 30, 2025.