Karnataka State government plans ‘Vaccination Utsav’ every Wednesday

Bengaluru: The State government has set a target of administering 10 lakh Covid vaccines every Wednesday at special camps being organised across the State in the wake of reports that a possible third Covid-19 wave could impact people.



The State government will conduct weekly 'Vaccination Utsav' every Wednesday beginning September 1. Speaking to media persons, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "We aim to achieve 5 lakh vaccinations daily, the same will be doubled to 10 lakh doses every Wednesday from now on."

Also the districts bordering Kerala will be prioritised for vaccination in the State, as per the directions from the Centre. "I have spoken to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier today. He has asked me to speed up vaccination in our districts bordering with Kerala," Sudhakar said.

According to the health department, the State government has on an average vaccinated 4.5 lakh people daily since August 23. It administered nearly 7 lakh doses on August 27 alone.