Karnataka State leads in geotagging lakes

Bengaluru: In a major step toward sustainable water management, the government has launched a geotagging and digital mapping initiative to document and reclaim encroached lakes and water sources across the state. So far, over 31,000 lakes and water bodies have been geotagged, making Karnataka the first in India to adopt satellite and drone-based lake governance on this scale.

Jointly initiated in March 2024 by the departments of Minor Irrigation, Groundwater Development, and SSLR (Survey, Settlement and Land Records), the project aims to digitally map 41,857 water sources using drones, high-resolution satellite imagery, and ground verification.

As of April 2025, 34,651 lakes covering 7.7 lakh acres have been surveyed. The data revealed that 42,678 acres of lake area and buffer zones have been encroached upon. Authorities have reclaimed 28,750 acres for public use.

SSLR officials said digital mapping has provided strong evidence to identify and act on illegal encroachments. The use of GPS and satellite data enables swift legal intervention and preservation of public land.

Drone surveys have covered 8,433 lakes, with another 6,210 expected by year-end. Real-time data is now available on a Web-GIS platform accessible to government departments, and plans are underway to make it public.