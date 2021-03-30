Karnataka State registers 2,792 Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths 

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Monday reported 2,792 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,89,804 and the death toll to 12,520, the Health Department said.

The day saw 1,964 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Of the 2,792 fresh cases, 1,742 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of March 29 evening, cumulatively 9,89,804 positive cases have been confirmed. They include 12,520 deaths and 9,53,416 people who were discharged, the Health Department said.

It said out of 23,849 active cases, 23,622 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable while 227 are in the ICU.

Among the 16 deaths, Bengaluru Urban saw 9, Gadag 3, Mysuru 2 and Bidar and Mandya with one each.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,742, Bidar 247, Kalaburagi 118, Mysuru 110, Udupi 71 and Tumakuru 60 followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 4,29,915 followed by Mysuru 55,557 and Ballari 39,715.

Among those discharged too, Bengaluru Urban tops with 4,09,065 followed by Mysuru 53,888 and Ballari 38,850.

A total of 2,11,95,741 samples have been tested so far, of which 87,197 were tested today alone.