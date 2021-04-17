Karnataka State reports biggest single day spike of 14,859 Covid cases, 78 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported its biggest single day spike of 14,859 Covid-19 cases, and 78 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,24,509 and the toll to 13,190, the Health department said on Friday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 14,738 cases on Thursday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the bulk of the cases, with 9,917 infections.

The day also saw 4,031 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 11,24,509 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,190 deaths and 10,03,985 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 1,07,315 active cases, 1,06,738 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 577 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the 78 deaths reported on Friday, 57 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (5), Kalaburagi (3), Bidar and Tumakuru (2), and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir.