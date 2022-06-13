Karnataka surpasses 11 cr mark in Covid vaccination drive

Bengaluru: Karnataka crossed the 11 crore mark on Saturday in Covid-19 vaccinations. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that 5.44 crore of first dose vaccine, 5.28 crore of second dose vaccine and 26.41 lakh precautionary doses have been administered in Karnataka so far.

"Happy to share that we cross yet another landmark under the seasoned guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji. #Karnataka crosses 11 crore doses of Covid vaccinations. Salute all health workers for their relentless dedication & gratitude to @mla_sudhakar for this feat," he expressed his happiness on Twitter.

Dr. K Sudhakar, Minister of Health, expressed his gratitude towards all the health care workers and thanked them for their selfless efforts. "Yet another milestone! #Karnataka crosses 11 crore doses of Covid Vaccinations! My sincere thanks to all health workers for their selfless and relentless work, and heartfelt gratitude to Sri @narendramodi ji for his robust and inspiring leadership," he tweeted.

On the other hand, the state's TAC (Technical Advisory Committee) anticipates the fourth wave of Covid-19 to hit Karnataka by June 22nd. Currently, B4 and B5 variants have been detected among the Covid-19 cases which are being reported. Citizens should start taking precautionary doses and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid the unwanted rush when the fourth wave hits, they suggested.