Karnataka Ties Up with ETH Zurich to Advance Quantum Research and Innovation

Bengaluru/Geneva:

The Government of Karnataka is set to forge a strategic partnership with ETH Zurich, a world leader in physics, quantum computing, and deep-tech research, to strengthen the state’s research, innovation, and talent ecosystem in the quantum domain.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) Summit, held at the CERN Science Gateway in Geneva, where Shri N.S. Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, outlined Karnataka’s vision for developing the proposed Q-City in Bengaluru—a global centre for quantum research and industry collaboration.

During the summit, Minister Boseraju met Dr. Michael Hengartner, President of the ETH Zurich Board, to explore joint initiatives, including academic exchanges, research fellowships, and collaborative projects. Detailed discussions were also held with representatives of the Open Quantum Institute (OQI) to strengthen knowledge exchange and technology development in quantum computing and allied domains.

A key proposal discussed was the establishment of an “ETH–Karnataka Quantum Collaboration Centre” in Bengaluru, designed as a long-term platform to connect local researchers, entrepreneurs, and students with global expertise. Dr. Hengartner responded positively to the initiative, with follow-up steps planned in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

“Karnataka is committed to positioning India at the forefront of the quantum and deep-tech revolution. Collaborating with world-class institutions such as ETH Zurich and OQI will accelerate Bengaluru’s emergence as a global nucleus for quantum innovation,” Minister Boseraju said.

The summit also provided an opportunity for Minister Boseraju to engage with Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, to discuss policy support, scientific frameworks, and international collaborations essential for realising Karnataka’s quantum ambitions.

Officials accompanying the Minister included Mr. Sadashiva Prabhu, Managing Director of K-STePS; Prof. Arindam Ghosh, Chairperson of the Quantum Research Park, IISc; and Mr. Veerabhadra Hanchinal, Private Secretary to the Minister.

The collaboration is expected to catalyse Bengaluru’s emergence as a global hub for quantum science, facilitate access to cutting-edge technologies, and provide Indian researchers with direct exposure to leading-edge international expertise, reinforcing Karnataka’s long-term vision for a robust deep-tech ecosystem.