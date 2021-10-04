Karnataka to restart mid-day meal scheme 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is all set to restart the mid-day programme across the state to attract children to schools after the Dussehra festival. The mid-day meal programme offers free lunch to children studying in government schools, including aided institutions. It was stopped last year as schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government will relaunch the scheme after the Dussehra vacation in the last week of October. The decision was taken following the announcement to resume primary schools for Class 1 to 5. Mid-day meal will be provided to children studying in Class 1 to 10. As many as 60 lakh children will benefit from the mid-day meal scheme.

Presently, 25 to 30 lakh students are attending classes across the state in government and aided schools from Class 6 to 10. Meanwhile, students who attended classes for three days a week will now attend day-long classes on all weekdays.