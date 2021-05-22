Karnataka to set up children's hospitals to tackle third wave

Bengaluru: Dedicated hospitals would soon be set up in all Karnataka districts for treating children likely to be infected during the coronavirus pandemic's third wave, state Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said.

"As health experts warn of children also getting infected by coronavirus during its third wave later this year, the state government has decided to set up a children's hospital in each district for treating them," he said, as per a statement.

Funds have been allotted funds to all 31 districts for converting community centres into children's hospitals.

Noting that in the pandemic's second wave, many people in the 20-40 years age group have been contracting the virus and had to be hospitalised, Ashoka said that the state Health Department has also ramped up bed capacity in all hospitals to treat Covid patients, due to the surge.

"We have 1,970 oxygenated beds, 1,445 intensive care units (ICUs) and 2,059 ventilators for treating Covid patients in hospitals across the state. We are also upgrading health facilities to brace up for the pandemic's third wave, which is expected to emerge over the next 6-8 months," he said.

The state government has also set up 32 oxygen units across the state to increase its supply to hospitals for treating the growing number of Covid patients.