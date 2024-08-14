Karnataka tops with 19% aspiring to be digital influencers, 16% to found startups

● 30% fewer youth consider lack of opportunities as a barrier to pursuit of their dreams compared to national average

● This trend is reversed for India with more youth finding higher education more relevant than jobs after graduation.

Bengaluru: iQOO, a sub-smartphone brand of the Vivo group announced the release of its first The iQOO Quest Report 2024 with CyberMedia Research (CMR) on the Gen Z traits and trends on dreams, career, and aspirations.The report unveils the dreams and passion journey of this unendingly optimistic generation, one of the largest across the world.

It encapsulates insights from 6,700 respondents, aged between 20-24 years, 7 countries- India, United States of America, United Kingdom, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The report covers three broad areas: Gen Z Questers’ spirit and motivation to fulfil their dreams, obstacles and barriers that disrupt their quest for passion, and career choices that drive their interests. In today’s era, fame and success are measured by online popularity, fleeting as a blink in the fast-paced social media world. With Gen Z craving their 15 minutes of fame, this trend raises questions about the allure and ethics of such careers. While influencer culture thrives, India’s startup ecosystem is also booming, now the world’s third-largest. This situation underscores a crucial consideration: whether the youth aspire to be “job creators” or “digital celebrities” in this evolving landscape. Delving into various aspects of what success means to Gen Z, the report decodes Questers’ drive, passion and ambition through a quantitative metric- Quest Index, or “QI”. The results showcase India’ s QI as 9.1 followed by Malaysia with 8.7 QI, Thailand and USA with 8.2 QI, Indonesia with 8.1 QI, United Kingdom with 8 QI, and Brazil with 7.8 QI.

Executed by iQOO with CyberMedia Research (CMR) with 6,700 respondents aged between 20-24, the report sources insights across 7 countries- India, United States of America, United Kingdom, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The primary research also highlights 62% of the Indian youth willing to give up their hobbies and other interests to achieve their dreams. All findings from the report tie back to how the snap savant Gen Z are fueled by their desire to achieve more despite anything.

Commenting on the release of the report, CEO, iQOO India, Nipun Marya said, “iQOO embodies the spirit of quest, resonating with the Gen Z in every communication. As a brand dedicated to pushing boundaries and striving for more, iQOO echoes these values to its Gen Z audience. Reinforcing our commitment to supporting dreams, last year, iQOO onboarded India’s first 23-year-old Chief Gaming Officer from Kanpur. We are committed to creating opportunities that enable the youth to pursue their passions. The brand actively engages in initiatives that help individuals realise their potential and the report is an effort towards that. The aim is to inspire the Gen Z to embark on their own quest despite numerous challenges and achieve their dreams. The report findings provide valuable insights into understanding Gen Z better, enabling us to cater to their needs more effectively.”

While sharing views on the report, Prabhu Ram, Vice President– Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) said, “In our increasingly complex, digitally-driven world, today’s youth face unprecedented challenges. At CyberMedia Research (CMR), we have been at the forefront of understanding these evolving consumer paradigms. CMR’s research done for The Quest Report, commissioned by iQOO, explores the perspectives of a brave new generation of youth across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America, providing invaluable insights into their mindset and their quests. The high levels of clarity and focus on big dreams along with a hustler mindset underscore the state of today’s youth in India.”