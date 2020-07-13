Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi Tests Positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus. Minister's wife and his staff also underwent the test and tested negative.

The state tourism minister tweeted about the progress.

Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative.



Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 13, 2020

"For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and come back to work with you all," he further added.

On Sunday, Karnataka registered 71 Covid-19 deaths, its highest single-day count, and 2,627 new cases, pushing the total of infections in the Karnataka state to 38,843, the health department told.

The total positive cases consist of 22,746 active cases and 15,409 discharges, the department informed in its daily bulletin.

The total active cases also include 532 people hospitalized to the ICUs across the Karnataka state.