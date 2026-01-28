Auto distribution marks 3 years of ‘Yuva Galam’

Vijayawada: Anau to distribution programme was organised in Vijayawada on Tuesday to mark the completion of three years of the historic Yuva Galam Padayatra led by TDP National General Secretary and State Minister for IT and Education, Nara Lokesh.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of the TNTUC State Committee with the special support of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni). As part of the event, 50 new auto-rickshaws were distributed to workers at Sarada College on BRTS Road. State Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash attended as the chief guest, while Doodekula Finance Corporation chairman Nagul Meera was present as a special invitee, along with several labour leaders.

The event was organised under the leadership of TNTUC State president Gottumukkala Raghurama Raju. Before the distribution, MP Sivanath, Minister Subhash and chairman Nagul Meera paid floral tributes to the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Addressing the gathering, MP Sivanath said workers are the backbone of Vijayawada’s urban economy. He stated that the objective of the programme was not just to make promises, but to create direct employment opportunities by turning workers into owners. He announced that by the end of the month, 20 more autos would be distributed, benefiting a total of 70 families.

Auto union leaders and beneficiaries participated in large numbers and expressed gratitude for the support extended towards improving their livelihoods.