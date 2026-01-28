36% attend APPSC exams on Day-1

Vijayawada: Written and online examinations being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for 17 notifications witnessed a poor response from candidates on the first day on Tuesday. Out of a total of 5,718 candidates expected to appear, only 2,056 candidates attended the examinations, registering an attendance of about 36%, while 3,662 candidates remained absent. The examinations were held at 24 centres across the NTR district.

NTR district collector G Lakshmisha inspected examination centres at Bishop Azariah Girls High School, Labbipet, and KBC Zilla Parishad High School for Boys at Patamata, and reviewed the facilities provided to candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that all necessary facilities, including drinking water and toilet amenities, have been provided at the examination centres. He added that uninterrupted power supply is being ensured through special monitoring by the electricity department.