It was normal for ministers to meet Dy CM, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday in Khammam said it was normal for Ministers to meet with him and questioned why such meetings were being unnecessarily criticised. He clarified that such interactions are held periodically to discuss administrative matters.

Responding to criticism over his meeting with Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar at Praja Bhavan on Monday night, the Deputy Chief Minister said Ministers generally approach the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister on official issues. As the Chief Minister was not available at the time, the Ministers met him, he explained.

He stated that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other Ministers were working collectively like a joint family, emphasising coordination within the government. “Some people keep making unnecessary comments. There is no need to respond to everything,” he remarked.

Bhatti Vikramarka also dismissed allegations of corruption in Singareni, describing them as baseless and fabricated by the main opposition party.

Refuting claims that the BRS won 40 per cent of panchayats in the recent elections, he termed the assertion incorrect and maintained that the Congress had won more panchayats than any other party in history.

Expressing confidence ahead of the forthcoming municipal elections, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress was poised for an even bigger victory. He added that despite negative propaganda, the government remained focused on development and welfare.

“Our objective is to work towards making Telangana a Rs 3 trillion economy by 2047. We have no other agenda,” he said.