Live
- Vizhinjam Port to help put India on top of global maritime map: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Indian Railways adds 92 general coaches in 46 trains to ‘benefit’ common man
- Sanctions on Syria weigh heavily on ordinary people: UN report
- Niger plans to vaccinate nearly 7 million children against Poliomyelitis
- Sleep duration can make diabetics more vulnerable to blood vessel damage: Study
- Chennithala to Youth Cong: Don’t be slack after LS victory, work for Maha Assembly polls
- 35 BLOs suspended in Gurugram for negligence in election work
- James Anderson retires from Test cricket; terms it ‘best job in the world’
- 'You are England cricket,’ says Nasser Hussain in emotional farewell message for Jimmy Anderson
- Over three million foreign tourists arrive in Philippines since January
Just In
Karnataka will appeal against order to release water to TN: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government has decided to appeal to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 1 TMC of water per day to Tamil Nadu.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government has decided to appeal to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 1 TMC of water per day to Tamil Nadu.
“Despite weather forecasts indicating normal rainfall this time, there has been a 28 per cent deficiency in inflow so far. We had clearly stated our position to the CWRC and requested that no decision be made until the end of July,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said while addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with ministers and senior officials at the Home Office Krishna.
The Chief Minister said that a decision on the state's next steps will be taken at an all-party meeting on July 14. “We are united on the water issue in Karnataka that is why we have called an all-party meeting,” the Chief Minister said.
He said that all the Central ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the Cauvery basin, and MLAs will also be invited to the meeting.
The CWRC has directed Karnataka to release 1 TMC of water per day starting from July 12.
“It was decided in today's meeting that the state government should appeal this order to the CWMA,” the Chief Minister said.
He also mentioned that while measuring at Biligundlu, the amount of water equivalent to the inflow into the Kabini Dam is being released to Tamil Nadu.
"Only 60 TMC of water is available in all four reservoirs of the Cauvery basin. We have to provide water for agricultural activities as well. Considering the shortage of rainfall, we have requested to wait until the end of July," the Chief Minister said.
--IANS
mka/dan