CM Revanth Reddy directs formulation of comprehensive education policy in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the state’s education commission to prepare a comprehensive policy document aimed at transforming the education system. He made it clear that the government is willing to spend whatever is required to ensure quality education. The new policy, he said, should reflect real conditions on the ground and be feasible to implement.

At a high-level review meeting held at ICCC, Revanth Reddy discussed the existing gaps in the education system and the reforms needed to improve it. He spoke about the government’s initiatives, including teacher recruitment, formation of Amma Adarsha Committees, distribution of textbooks and uniforms, and the development of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and the Young India Skills University (YISU).

The chief minister said that strong primary education is the base for students’ future success. If primary education is improved, students will be better prepared to perform well in higher studies. He also suggested that discussions be held with different social groups and experts to shape an effective education policy that can help Telangana move ahead in the education sector.

Education commission chairman Akunuri Murali gave a PowerPoint presentation on practices followed in other states and countries, based on study visits conducted in recent months.

Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, general secretary of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms, shared how various reforms since the 1960s have gradually affected students' creativity and thinking abilities. He offered several suggestions for improving the education system.

Those present at the meeting included the chief minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, government advisor K. Keshava Rao, education commission members Prof. P.L. Visweshwar Rao, Dr Charukonda Venkatesh, and K. Jyotsa Shiva Reddy, along with senior officials.